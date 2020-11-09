 
 

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Trump's former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims the former Slovenian model can't leave Trump while he's in the office because 'he would find a way to punish her.'

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump might be secretly thrilled about Donald Trump's loss at this year's presidential election. The current First Lady is said already planning to divorce her husband once he's out of the White House, now that he's not re-elected as POTUS.

Dishing on the couple's alleged broken marriage was Trump's former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. The former contestant on "The Apprentice" claimed, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce."

While the marriage is allegedly irreparable, Melania couldn't leave Trump while he's still the president because he would make her pay for the "humiliation." Omarosa added, "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

  See also...

Making similar claims about the Trumps' marriage, Melania's former friend Stephanie Wolkoff once revealed that the pair had separate bedrooms in the White House and described their relationship as "a transactional marriage."

Melania, however, continues to publicly show her support for her husband following the results of election which project Joe Biden as the 46th President as the United States. Echoing Trump's claim of election fraud, the FLOTUS tweeted on Sunday, November 8, "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency."

Several days prior, Melania was trolled online after a moving truck was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, November 4. The moving truck has got people wondering if the First Lady is wasting no time to pack things up.

"NOT MELANIA MOVING OUT ALREADY," one person mocked on Twitter. Another remarked, "SHE IS READY." A third user claimed, "she big tired and done with him," while someone else speculated, "She totally voted for Biden. She didn't want 4 more years of this."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Liam Hemsworth's GF Gabriella Brooks Joins His Brother Luke's 1920s-Themed Birthday Celebration
Related Posts
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Support Veterans Day Fundraiser With Personal Item Donation

George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Support Veterans Day Fundraiser With Personal Item Donation