 
 

Jesy Nelson Blames Social Media for Her Hesitance in Having Children of Her Own

The Little Mix member has been vocal about the mental health struggles she faced because of the constant body image criticism she dealt with since rising to fame.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been turned off the idea of having children thanks to the Twitter torment she has suffered since rising to fame.

The singer was thrust into the limelight back in 2011, when the girl band was formed on the eighth season of Britain's "The X Factor" reality show, and she has previously spoken openly about the mental health struggles she faced from the constant body image criticism, which even prompted her to consider suicide.

Now 29, Nelson insists she is in a much healthier head space, but her own experience has made her wary of becoming a mother.

"It makes me not want to have a kid," she told the Daily Mail's You magazine. "Those insecurities that we all have now because of social media, imagine having that embedded in you as a child?"

Nelson, who is dating actor Sean Sagar, continued of the negative aspects of fame, "Don't get me wrong, I'm not going to sit here and say we've got a terrible life, because we haven't, but I do think our innocence was taken from us."

The star's comments emerged a day after an undisclosed illness forced her to sit out the final episode of the group's TV talent show, "Little Mix: The Search", on Saturday night (November 07), and pull out of co-hosting duties with her bandmates for the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday.

Jesy previously opened up about how the nasty comments affected her. "Honestly, I didn't like one thing about myself," she admitted back in March. "I will never lie and say I absolutely love myself now. There are still things I'm working on. (But) I am 100 per cent better than I was before."

