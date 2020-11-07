 
 

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son
The American Music Award winner also offers a little bit insight into her life as a new mom, saying that her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, wants her 'undivided attention.'

AceShowbiz - It seems like Nicki Minaj wants to be fully involved when it comes to taking care of her and husband Kenneth Petty's 1-month-old baby boy. The "TROLLZ" femcee revealed on Twitter that she hasn't hired a nanny to help her with the newborn and appared to hint that she's planning to.

"why nicki can't be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. girl i miss you," a fan wondered. Catching wind of the tweet, Nicki responded to it on Friday, November 6, "Everyone tells me that. Lol." The Young Money artist then added, "I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."

In another tweet, the American Music Award winner shared a little bit insight into her life as a new mom. The raptress shared that her baby boy wanted her "undivided attention" which she gladly gives. "Last night, I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me and said, 'Absolutely TF NOT,' " she wrote.

The "Super Bass" rapper, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, revealed her baby's gender in an October Instagram post. "It meant the world to me," Nicki captioned the post which featured handwritten well wishes from Beyonce Knowles, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Winnie Harlow and Karol G. "I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world."

Back in 2014, the Grammy nominee talked about being a rapper mom. "I wonder if I'm going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career," she told Complex at the time. "I always said, 'When I have my baby, it's going to be all about my baby.' I don’t want the child feeling like they don't have all of my attention, so I always said, 'I'm going to take a little break.' But we'll see."

