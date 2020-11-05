Brandi Glanville Blames Xanax for 'Insensitive' Post on Erika Jayne's Divorce

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum publicly apologizes after sharing the news about her former co-star's divorce announcement from Tom Girardi on her Facebook page.

Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville is convinced that her recent action related to Erika Jayne was the result of taking Xanax. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum previously took to her social media account to share news about her former co-star's divorce from Tom Girardi, but then blamed the medication for the "insensitive" post.



On Tuesday, November 3, the 47-year-old turned to Twitter to publicly apologize to Erika and "RHOBH" fans. "I took a Xanax earlier because of what's going on in this world. I didn't see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it. As I've said in the past o lease my social media out. I in no way would've been that insensitive," she explained.

Brandi Glanville blamed Xanax for her insensitive post about Erika Jayne's divorce.

Regardless of the truth, the TV personality indeed suggested fans to take Xanax if they had some challenges during this period of time. "If you're having trouble getting through this day may I suggest Xanax and Christmas movies," she advised, hours prior to the controversial post.

Brandi Glanville advised fans to take Xanax.

Brandi landed in hot water after fans noticed that she uploaded a post on her Instagram and Facebook that linked to Celeb Buzz's article about Erika's divorce shortly after the latter announced the sad news. While the post on the photo-sharing site was deleted, the link remains in her bio and on her Facebook page.

Back in May, the former model divulged to her Twitter followers that she let some websites share links to their article on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. "I f**king lease my Twitter & IG out to entertainment magazine so please don't think that's my f**king opinion - I'm here to make money so f**king suck a d**k otherwise," she tweeted at that time.

Brandi Glanville claimed her Twitter and Instagram accounts were leased to an entertainment magazine.

Brandi Glanville said she took back her social media accounts.

Around two months following the revelation, however, Brandi mentioned that she took over her social media. She declared, "I'm taking back my social media!!! No more leasing s**t out ....Starting tomorrow night get ready."