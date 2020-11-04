Bella Hadid Mocks 'Loser' Lil Pump for Saying He Will Leave U.S. If Donald Trump Is Not Re-Elected

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret model calls the 'Gucci Gang' rapper an irresponsible loser as he endorses POTUS' re-election because of Joe Biden's tax plan.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid didn't hold back as she called out Lil Pump for supporting Donald Trump in the Presidential election. "This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser," the model wrote as she showed her Instagram followers a picture of the rapper and his female companions flaunting a MAGA flag.

"Aywys I'm going to Mars. You guys want anything?" the 24-year-old brunette stunner quipped, seemingly taking a dig at Lil Pump over his plan to move out of the United States and live in Colombia if the Republican politician was not re-elected.

"Yo, no cap... If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the f*ck out of here n*gga," the 20-year-old hip-hop star previously said while wearing a MAGA hat in a video. "I'm going to Colombia, f*ck it."

Lil Pump, who cursed out Donald Trump in the past, changed his tune as he was angered by Democratic nominee Joe Biden's plan for higher taxes. "F**k I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden. F**k Sleepy Joe," he tweeted as Biden planned to raise tax rates for corporations and people making $400,000 (£307,224) or more per year.

The rapper recently attended Trump's rally where he was mistakenly introduced as "Little Pimp" by POTUS. Describing the rapper as "one of the big superstars of the world," Trump asked his supporters, "Does everyone know who he is? How big he is?'

"Hello everybody, how y'all feeling?" Lil Pump later greeted the GOP crowd. "I've come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don't forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!"

Fellow rapper Lil Wayne also supported Donald Trump while 50 Cent backtracked on endorsing POTUS' re-election after getting backlash.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube insisted he didn't endorse Trump despite working with the Republicans to develop Platinum Plan based on his Contract with Black America proposal in a bid to solve issues pertaining to the Black community.