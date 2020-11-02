Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

Following his split from Becca Kufrin, the former 'Bachelorette' star goes Instagram official with Alex as he takes to the site to share a happy picture of them celebrating the spooky holiday.

Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar have finally gone out as a new couple on social media. Nearly three months after his split from Becca Kufrin, the season 14 winner on "The Bachelorette" went Instagram official with his rumored new flame as he shared a happy picture of them celebrating Halloween together.

On Saturday, October 31, the 31-year-old California native posted two pictures of him with his new girlfriend. The first one saw the two of them holding up pumpkins as they smiled at the camera. The second snap, in the meantime, uncovered their field selfie. "Happy Halloween. Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch," he wrote alongside the post.

Garrett teased on the possibility of him romancing Alex in the comment section of his post. He wrote, "hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no," when a friend asked, "I'm impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin. I feel like you could have done way better … also, does she know what she's getting herself into?"

Garrett's response prompted the friend to say in another comment, "she might realize she could have done better too... haha." It got the TV personality to lightheartedly reply, "Haha damn you, you're right though." Their social media banter also saw his yoga instructor girlfriend joining the fun as she wrote, "Bring it on."

The Instagram post suggested that Garrett has moved on from his breakup with ex-fiancee Becca. Back in August, a source told E! News that the former couple called off their engagement after two years together.

Becca herself confirmed their split one month later during an appearance in the September 1 episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she came clean.

"After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments," she continued. "There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers, and it's not for me to divulge details."