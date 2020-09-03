'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Officially Announces Pregnancy

WENN Celebrity

The Bravo reality TV star is adding mother to her resume as she officially announces that she is expecting her first child with director fiance Randall Emmett.

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Lala Kent is expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed on Wednesday's (02Sep20) instalment of her "Give Them Lala... With Randall" podcast that she's set to be a mum.

"Today is my 30th birthday and I can't think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers," Kent said.

"And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too... I am pregnant."

Kent, who has been engaged to film producer Emmett, 49, since 2018, added, "I am so excited, I feel very maternal and motherly. I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I'm like, it's happy or sad."

Last month, Emmett said he and Kent were "working" to conceive a child together after postponing their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He already shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with ex Ambyr Childers.