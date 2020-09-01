 
 

Trump Refuses to Condemn Kenosha Shooting Suspect, Suggests It's Self-Defense

Trump Refuses to Condemn Kenosha Shooting Suspect, Suggests It's Self-Defense
Instagram
Celebrity

The president appears to defend Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who shot three protesters during a demonstration in Wisconsin, as saying that 'he probably would have been killed.'

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has once again taken a controversial stance in a tragic incident that has gained nationwide attention. The president appears to defend Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse when asked about the matter during a press briefing on Monday, August 31.

The 74-year-old, who has made public his disdain of protesters taking over the streets to fight against police violence, declined to condemn the 17-year-old who shot three protesters during a demonstration in Wisconsin. He suggested that the suspect acted in self-defense because otherwise, he "would have been killed."

"He was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like, and he fell on then they very violently attacked him," he said in response to Daily Mail's question. "It was something that we are looking at right now and it's under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would've been killed. It's under investigation."

Earlier on the same day, the president insisted he will be visiting Kenosha despite the ongoing violence and tensions among protesters in the city. "If I didn't insist on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now," he claimed. "Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!"

His plan was met with opposition from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who fears that the president's visit could cause more turmoil in the city. "I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state," the Governor stressed.

Asked about public's concern about how his visit to Kenosha would bring more bad effect instead of positivity, Trump responded, "Well, it could also increase enthusiasm, and it could increase love and respect for our country. And that's why I'm going."

He, however, noted that he would not be meeting the family of Jacob Blake, who is left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by police. "I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn't do that," he reasoned.

Jacob Blake shooting has led to uprisings in the city.

You can share this post!

Twitter Buzzing Over Mac Miller's Resemblance to Robert Pattinson

Tim Norman's Mom Miss Robbie Seeks Prayers for Son Following His Arrest
Related Posts
Donald Trump Rips NBA for Getting 'Political' After Boycott

Donald Trump Rips NBA for Getting 'Political' After Boycott

TikTok CEO Resigns After Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Ban App

TikTok CEO Resigns After Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Ban App

Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Bashing Donald and Ivanka

Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Bashing Donald and Ivanka

Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Criticizes His Presidency, Gets a TV Show

Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Criticizes His Presidency, Gets a TV Show

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project