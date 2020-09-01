Kim Kardashian Urges Fans to Vote for 'Sensible Moderate' Police Reform

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's social media campaign for California Senate Bill 731 comes days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed black man Jacob Blake.

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to continue her criminal justice advocacy by demanding "sensible moderate" police reform in the U.S..

While the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's husband Kanye West is running for President, reality star Kim is making sure she's engaged and urging her followers to vote yes on California Senate Bill 731.

The 39-year-old wrote, "Right now it's ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job. They cannot be sued for breaking the law."

Kim Kardashian informed fans about situations with police officers in California.

"Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform," she added. "This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law. Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731."

Kim Kardashian demanded 'sensible moderate' police reform.

The post comes months after Black Lives Matter protests began globally in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed Black man Jacob Blake four times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Kim recently reached a boiling point in her marriage to Kanye, after he divulged sensitive private details at a campaign rally last month (July) in South Carolina, telling attendees the couple had planned to abort eldest child North while also ranting about legendary civil rights figure Harriet Tubman.

While the couple is believed to have got things back on track, Kanye's campaign has been plagued with setbacks as he has already failed to get on the ballot in a majority of states, falling short in his adoptive home of Wyoming as well as his native Illinois, and the key swing state of Wisconsin. He also missed filing deadlines or was rejected in states including California, Florida and Pennsylvania.

The "Gold Digger" rapper is also is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot, while Kim has asked for sympathy amid his worrying behaviour, which she attributes to his battle with bipolar disorder.