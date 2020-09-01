 
 

Kim Kardashian Urges Fans to Vote for 'Sensible Moderate' Police Reform

Kim Kardashian Urges Fans to Vote for 'Sensible Moderate' Police Reform
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's social media campaign for California Senate Bill 731 comes days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed black man Jacob Blake.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to continue her criminal justice advocacy by demanding "sensible moderate" police reform in the U.S..

While the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's husband Kanye West is running for President, reality star Kim is making sure she's engaged and urging her followers to vote yes on California Senate Bill 731.

The 39-year-old wrote, "Right now it's ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job. They cannot be sued for breaking the law."

Kim Kardashian's Twitter Post 01

Kim Kardashian informed fans about situations with police officers in California.

"Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform," she added. "This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law. Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731."

Kim Kardashian's Twitter Post 02

Kim Kardashian demanded 'sensible moderate' police reform.

The post comes months after Black Lives Matter protests began globally in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed Black man Jacob Blake four times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Kim recently reached a boiling point in her marriage to Kanye, after he divulged sensitive private details at a campaign rally last month (July) in South Carolina, telling attendees the couple had planned to abort eldest child North while also ranting about legendary civil rights figure Harriet Tubman.

While the couple is believed to have got things back on track, Kanye's campaign has been plagued with setbacks as he has already failed to get on the ballot in a majority of states, falling short in his adoptive home of Wyoming as well as his native Illinois, and the key swing state of Wisconsin. He also missed filing deadlines or was rejected in states including California, Florida and Pennsylvania.

The "Gold Digger" rapper is also is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot, while Kim has asked for sympathy amid his worrying behaviour, which she attributes to his battle with bipolar disorder.

You can share this post!

Dave Grohl Answers 10-Year-Old Girl's Virtual Drum-Off Challenge

Toots Hibbert Makes Positive Progress During Hospitalization Over Suspected COVID-19
Related Posts
Pics: Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago's Latest Photoshoot Goes Awry

Pics: Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago's Latest Photoshoot Goes Awry

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Looking Unrecognizable in New Photo

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Looking Unrecognizable in New Photo

Kim Kardashian Assures Kanye West's Team Took Safety Precaution for Relaunched Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian Assures Kanye West's Team Took Safety Precaution for Relaunched Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian Pledges to Help Get C-Murder Out of Jail Amid Murder Accusation

Kim Kardashian Pledges to Help Get C-Murder Out of Jail Amid Murder Accusation

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment