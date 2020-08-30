 
 

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

The Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' is keen to push the boundaries every time she decides to take on an acting role following the end of the HBO hit series.

AceShowbiz - Maisie Williams will always take on jobs that push her out of her comfort zone because "so much great work comes from being super uncomfortable."

The 23-year-old actress first made a name for herself on "Game of Thrones", and can next be seen on Sky series "Two Weeks to Live". But when it comes to the requirements for a new job, Maisie told website NME.com it has become increasingly important to her to push herself as an actress.

"That's basically all I want to do from now onwards," she explained. "I think that so much great work comes from being super uncomfortable - as an actor, obviously, not for everyone. But when you're pushed to some sort of emotional extreme in real life then, when you're on camera, it just creates some crazy magic that you can't fake. It's just real."

To make her acting as believable as possible, Maisie has to get herself into elevated states of emotion, because she finds it "very hard to pretend."

Explaining her technique, she said, "I always tend to draw on very real things that have happened in my life. It's a very painful thing to do but, ultimately, is the way that it works for me. Being able to tap into things like that is difficult unless your senses are already heightened."

Despite the fact that Maisie has moved on professionally since playing Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones", she knows that fans will naturally compare any new offerings to her performance in the hit HBO series.

However, she's learned not to worry herself about the comparisons, adding, "I think it's just an impossible challenge… I don't feel that there's pressure but that's only because there are so many other things I want to do. I also measure success in so many other ways."

