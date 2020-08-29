 
 

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post
Instagram
Celebrity

After deleting the funny SpongeBob SquarePants filter clip, the 'Take Me to Church' singer explains that it was actually meant to be shared privately for his close friends.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Hozier has joked he is "inconsolable" after accidentally sharing a funny video clip of himself using a SpongeBob SquarePants filter on social media.

The "Take Me to Church" singer had been having a little fun with the Handsome Squidward special effect on Instagram, and decided to post it privately for his close friends earlier this week (August 24).

However, he mistakenly uploaded it to his 1.6 million followers, and although he soon realised his embarrassing mishap and deleted the clip, fans had already shared the silly footage online.

Acknowledging the accidental post in a message on his Instagram Story timeline, he wrote, "Hahahah Inconsolable Weeping Christ. that Handsome Squidward content was Just For the Boys (sic)."

"Pray for me. Thank you," he added.

You can share this post!

Kailyn Lowry Considered Aborting Fourth Child: I Had a Really Hard Time

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Hozier

Artist of the Week: Hozier

Hozier's 'Wasteland, Baby!' Becomes His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Hozier's 'Wasteland, Baby!' Becomes His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Hozier on MeToo Movement: Worst Is Yet to Come

Hozier on MeToo Movement: Worst Is Yet to Come

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee