Princess Diana Statue to Be Installed in Kensington Palace Garden Next Year

The statue commissioned by Prince William and Harry is scheduled to be officially unveiled in 2021 following delay because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will be unveiled in the garden of Kensington Palace next year (21) to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The tragic British royal's sons, Princes William and Harry, announced the news in a rare joint statement on Friday (28Aug20), just three days before the 23rd anniversary of Diana's death.

"The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess's 60th birthday," the statement explained, noting the installation had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

William and Harry first commissioned the artwork in 2017, hiring sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrayal of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been featured on British coins since 1998.

The brothers, who are rumoured to have been driven apart by Harry's marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expected to reunite for the unveiling ceremony on the grounds of Diana's former home, where William now lives with his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children.

Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France in 1997. She was just 36.