Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Get Emotional as They Send Son Off to Boarding School

The 'Bring It On' actress and her retired NBA player husband post emotional messages as oldest son Zaire is heading to a boarding school in the New Hampshire.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Proud parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took to social media to share emotional posts as they waved son Zaire off to boarding school.

The 18-year-old is starting his studies at the Brewster Academy - a boarding school in New Hampshire - and former NBA (National Basketball Association) star Dwyane reflected on his achievements in a gushing Instagram post. .

"Man oh Man," he wrote, alongside a bunch of crying face emojis. "Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn't know existed."

Sharing a photo of himself, wife Gabrielle, their young daughter Kaavai, and Wade's 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, he reflected, "I'm a proud father! My goal as a parent is to raise kids who know their worth and that are better than I could ever be."

"From watching Zaire build a company with his friends the last two years, To watching him handle the hate that has been thrown at his sister zaya and showing grown ass men how to love unconditionally at 18 years old, To seeing how he's been able to handle not seeing his parents interact or be in the same room together for most of his life and the list goes on and on. He's already way ahead of me at 18. He's already built different."

He concluded, "I'm excited for him to go on this journey of life as he becomes Zaire Wade! Good Luck at Brewster Academy."

Gabrielle also shared a sweet message as she celebrated Zaire's send-off, sharing a selection of snaps on her Instagram Story with the words, "Sending a young Black man across the country alone to school is scary but I am hopeful @zaire is one step closer to his dreams."

Zaire reposted her message to his own Instagram Story and added, "It's going to be worth it in the end."

He also reposted a message Gabrielle shared that included a photo of her hugging him, along with a crying face emoji and the message, "Go be great!! We love u!"

Zaire added on his own post, "Love you too."