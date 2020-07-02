Kylie Jenner Slapped With Lawsuit Following Make-Up Company Buyout

Instagram Celebrity

Kylie is taken to court by a brand growth company following the buyout of her cosmetics line over fears she would spill the beans on their business practices to the new owners.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company is being sued by the same brand growth agency that's also taking legal action against her sister Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the make-up mogul's beauty brand, King Kylie, has been sued by Seed Beauty, the company she's worked with since 2016 over fears she would reveal Seed's business practices to Coty - the cosmetics giant that owns 51 per cent of her company.

In legal papers, Seed officials say they've supported Kylie for many years and credit themselves for the success of the reality TV star's company. However, they allege that leading up to the deal with Coty, Kylie's company refused to assure them it would not spill Seed's trade secrets.

Now, bosses are claiming the information could be used to boost the conglomerate and, because of that, they have no choice but to ask a judge to block Kylie and Coty from using the trade secrets.

The new filing comes after Seed also sued Kim, ahead of her deal with Coty. They asked a judge for "an injunction blocking KKW Beauty from revealing its trade secrets and business practices."

This week (begs29Jun20), it was confirmed Kim had inked a $200 million (£163 million) deal with Coty for a 20 per cent stake in the business - valuing her empire at $1 billion.