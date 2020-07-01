Heather Dubrow Applauds Daughter Max for Coming Out as Bisexual

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum discusses the backlash that she received after posting a picture of 9-year-old daughter Coco wearing a tuxedo to a formal event instead of a dress.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow is a supportive mother. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star shows support to her 16-year-old daughter Maximillia a.k.a. Max as she decided to come out as bisexual on Tuesday, June 30 which happened to be the last day of Pride Month.

Taking to her Instagram account, Max made the big announcement. "I always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar," she wrote alongside a picture of her posing with a rainbow flag while sitting outdoors in the grass.

Heather reposted her daughter's post on her own page. "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother," the 51-year-old reality star shared. In response to the loving shout-out, Max wrote in the comment section, "HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world."

Prior to this, Heather discussed the backlash that she received after posting a picture of 9-year-old daughter Coco wearing a tuxedo to a formal event instead of a dress. "So for me, I have four children and they are all very, very different, and my job as a parent is to create healthy, functioning, independent humans," Heather told Entertainment Tonight in February.

"Whether those humans are straight, gay, bi, trans, they like to wear girls clothes, boys clothes, gender-neutral clothes, I don't care. That does not fall within what I am talking about," she added. "They need to be healthy, functioning, happy humans and I really think that Terry and I -- we are not perfect parents -- but I think we are doing a pretty good job."

"So, when I post about Coco, she is just my daughter. I don't think about the fact that she is wearing a suit, not wearing a suit, that she likes to wear 'boys' clothes, whatever that is. I do think it is sad, some of the comments that we get back on social media. But, you know what? That is not my job to change everyone. I am in charge of my four humans, and we are walking a good path," she concluded.