 
 

Heather Dubrow Applauds Daughter Max for Coming Out as Bisexual

Heather Dubrow Applauds Daughter Max for Coming Out as Bisexual
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to this, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum discusses the backlash that she received after posting a picture of 9-year-old daughter Coco wearing a tuxedo to a formal event instead of a dress.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow is a supportive mother. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star shows support to her 16-year-old daughter Maximillia a.k.a. Max as she decided to come out as bisexual on Tuesday, June 30 which happened to be the last day of Pride Month.

Taking to her Instagram account, Max made the big announcement. "I always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar," she wrote alongside a picture of her posing with a rainbow flag while sitting outdoors in the grass.

Heather reposted her daughter's post on her own page. "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother," the 51-year-old reality star shared. In response to the loving shout-out, Max wrote in the comment section, "HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world."

Prior to this, Heather discussed the backlash that she received after posting a picture of 9-year-old daughter Coco wearing a tuxedo to a formal event instead of a dress. "So for me, I have four children and they are all very, very different, and my job as a parent is to create healthy, functioning, independent humans," Heather told Entertainment Tonight in February.

"Whether those humans are straight, gay, bi, trans, they like to wear girls clothes, boys clothes, gender-neutral clothes, I don't care. That does not fall within what I am talking about," she added. "They need to be healthy, functioning, happy humans and I really think that Terry and I -- we are not perfect parents -- but I think we are doing a pretty good job."

"So, when I post about Coco, she is just my daughter. I don't think about the fact that she is wearing a suit, not wearing a suit, that she likes to wear 'boys' clothes, whatever that is. I do think it is sad, some of the comments that we get back on social media. But, you know what? That is not my job to change everyone. I am in charge of my four humans, and we are walking a good path," she concluded.

You can share this post!

6ix9ine Snitches on Freddie Gibbs' Alleged Shooter
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn't an Affair

August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn't an Affair

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Tokyo Vanity Confirms Split From BC Jay: I'm Hurt and I'm Healing

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Tokyo Vanity Confirms Split From BC Jay: I'm Hurt and I'm Healing

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson