 
 

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'
WENN/Avalon
Movie

Should the 'Volver' actress sign on the project, it will be her seventh collaboration with the Spanish filmmaker following their 2019's Oscar-nominated film, 'Pain and Glory'.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Penelope Cruz is poised to reteam with filmmaker Pedro Almodovar for their seventh movie collaboration.

The Spanish director is gearing up to start pre-production on Madres paralelas ("Parallel Mothers") in October, and he reveals Cruz is eager to take on a lead role after reading through the screenplay, although a formal contract has yet to be signed.

The film, set in Madrid, follows the lives of two women who give birth on the same day.

Madres paralelas is expected to begin shooting in February (2021) ahead of a late 2021 release.

If Cruz officially signs on, it will serve as the follow-up to the frequent collaborators' 2019 project, the Oscar-nominated "Pain and Glory".

They have also previously worked together on movies including "Volver", "Broken Embraces", and "All About My Mother".

You can share this post!

'Evil Dead 2' Star Danny Hicks Passed Away Weeks After Revealing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim
Related Posts
Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Penelope Cruz Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show

Penelope Cruz Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show

Penelope Cruz Vying for Best Actress at 2019 Goya Awards

Penelope Cruz Vying for Best Actress at 2019 Goya Awards

Penelope Cruz Pays Tribute to Grandmother With New Jewelry Collection

Penelope Cruz Pays Tribute to Grandmother With New Jewelry Collection

Most Read
Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'
Movie

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'