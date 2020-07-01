Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

WENN/Avalon Movie

Should the 'Volver' actress sign on the project, it will be her seventh collaboration with the Spanish filmmaker following their 2019's Oscar-nominated film, 'Pain and Glory'.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Penelope Cruz is poised to reteam with filmmaker Pedro Almodovar for their seventh movie collaboration.

The Spanish director is gearing up to start pre-production on Madres paralelas ("Parallel Mothers") in October, and he reveals Cruz is eager to take on a lead role after reading through the screenplay, although a formal contract has yet to be signed.

The film, set in Madrid, follows the lives of two women who give birth on the same day.

Madres paralelas is expected to begin shooting in February (2021) ahead of a late 2021 release.

If Cruz officially signs on, it will serve as the follow-up to the frequent collaborators' 2019 project, the Oscar-nominated "Pain and Glory".

They have also previously worked together on movies including "Volver", "Broken Embraces", and "All About My Mother".