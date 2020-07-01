Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Victims to Receive $19 Million in Settlement

WENN Celebrity

Aside from resolving the class action lawsuit filed by more than 30 women, the money will settle another lawsuit against the movie mogul filed by the Office of the Attorney General in February 2018.

AceShowbiz - A group of victims who came forward with sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein have been awarded a $19 million settlement.

According to Variety, the members of the class action lawsuit - believed to be more than 30 women - are now waiting for the payment to be approved by the bankruptcy and district courts.

Once agreed, the money will create a victims' fund, which will allow all women abused by Weinstein under certain circumstances to make confidential claims for separate damages.

As well as resolving the victims' lawsuit, filed in November 2017, the money will settle another lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General in February 2018 against Harvey, his brother Bob, and The Weinstein Company due to the hostile work environment at the business.

Reacting to the settlement, Attorney General Letitia James said: "Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice. For more than two years, my office has fought tirelessly in the pursuit of justice for the women whose lives were upended by Harvey Weinstein."

"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer. I thank the brave women who came forward to share their stories with my office. I will forever carry their stories in my heart and never stop fighting for the right of every single person to be able to work harassment-free."

But the deal hasn't gone down well with all victims in the class action lawsuit. Lawyers representing six of the women have called the settlement a "sellout", as it doesn't require Weinstein himself to accept responsibility or pay out any money from his own pocket.

It's also considerably less than the amount the women had asked for in the first place.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.