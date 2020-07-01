 
 

'MythBusters' Star Adam Savage Blasts Sister for Torturing Their Family With Her Rape Allegations

The special effects designer has been slapped with a lawsuit by his sister Miranda Pacchiana, who claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was between 7 and 10 years.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former "MythBusters" star Adam Savage has been alleged of sexual abuse by his own sister Miranda Pacchiana. On Tuesday, June 30, Miranda filed a lawsuit against the former co-host of the Discovery Channel television series, claiming that he performed the indecent acts when they were still kids.

According to the lawsuit, Adam, who allegedly called himself the "raping blob" during the late 1970s, sexually assaulted Miranda when she was between 7 and 10 years old while he was between 9 and 12 years old at the time. The siblings lived in Sleepy Hollow, New York at the time.

"Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," read part of the suit filed in Westchester Supreme Court. He would also prevent Miranda from leaving the bed and anally rape her.

Adam masked the abuse as a game. As the result, Miranda claims that the "experience shook my sense of safety and crushed my self-confidence. For decades afterward, I dealt with periods of depression and near-constant anxiety."

Miranda said that when she finally disclosed to her family about Adam's alleged abuse, she lost her family instead of getting their support. "When I first disclosed to my family that my brother had abused me as a child, I thought my whole world would change," she wrote on her blog. "I assumed my family members would share my desire to examine what had gone wrong in our home and pursue a path toward healing together. I was sadly mistaken."

"In fact, their behaviors left me feeling as though the abuse didn't really matter," the social worker, who is based in Newtown, Conn., continued. "Yes, they believed me - but my family members still seemed determined to brush my trauma under the rug. Over time, I came to realize they viewed me as the problem for focusing on the abuse. Not the brother who had abused me."

Her lawyer Jordan Merson said in a statement after she filed the lawsuit, "The prolific abuse by Mr. Savage as alleged in the Complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that she will live with for the rest of her life. Today is the first step in the direction of healing and justice."

Adam has responded to his sister's allegations. He denied her claims in a statement through his lawyer Andrew Brettler, saying, "While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end. For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen."

The 52-year-old special effect designer went on blasting his sister for spreading lies, "By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all."

Adam and Miranda's mother Karen Savage has also come to his defense. "It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges," she said, "and it's devastating that she's putting Adam and our entire family through this. Adam is a good man, and I support him completely."

In response to Karen's statement, Miranda's lawyer insinuated that her mental health issues were caused by the alleged abuse by Adam and described Karen's comments as a "possible HIPAA violation."

