Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

The retired adult movie star maintains his innocence as he enters a not-guilty plea at a hearing after being charged for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former porn star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.

The 67 year old entered the plea at an arraignment hearing on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

The ex-adult actor, who is being held in a county jail, stands accused of raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulting a 33 year old and a 46 year old at a Los Angeles bar in 2017, and raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

"Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy" star faces 90 years in prison if convicted.