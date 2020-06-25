 
 

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

Originally set for October 2020 opening, the theater production show has been pushed back to May 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic with previews beginning in April.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - The opening of Hugh Jackman's Broadway production of "The Music Man" has been pushed back to May, 2021.

The original opening date was set for 15 October before the coronavirus shutdown forced all productions on The Great White Way to close temporarily.

Produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen, previews for the show, also starring Sutton Foster, will start at New York's Winter Garden Theatre on 20 April (21).

"We're obviously profoundly disappointed to be unable to start rehearsals for 'The Music Man' as scheduled, but safety is safety, and it has to take precedence over every other consideration - for both our audience and for our company," Rudin said in press release. "Despite the postponement, we are sticking together as a company, and we are grateful to be able to do so."

"The energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter - and you and I are going through it together," adds Jackman, addressing future theatre goers. "The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that 'The Music Man' audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!."

Rehearsals for the show, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, are slated to begin on 8 February (21).

