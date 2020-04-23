 
 

Ice-T and Chuck D to Join Forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

The YouTube show, which will also feature performances by Fab 5 Freddy, Naughty By Nature and Ja Rule, will benefit The Bronx Community Relief Center and SONOS Community Care.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap icons Ice-T and Chuck D are teaming up with Fab 5 Freddy, Naughty By Nature, and Ja Rule for the Hip Hop Loves NY livestream on Thursday, April 23.

The show kicks off at 6pm EST on YouTube and will benefit The Bronx Community Relief Center and SONOS Community Care.

Also among the livestream highlights for Thursday is Norah Jones' set from self-isolation at 4pm EST on Facebook; the Tedeschi Trucks Band's virtual concert on Facebook from 8pm EST, and country star Rhett Miller's Great American Songbook show, which will air at 5pm EST, also on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will be teaming up on Instagram for a joint virtual gig at 6pm EST, Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch will kick off the day with a show at 8.30am EST on Facebook, and Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, and Todrick Hall will be among the stars performing at the Stonewall Gives Back! benefit concert, which streams on World of Wonder's YouTube channel.

And don't forget that big Jonas Brothers event, available to view on all of the group's social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram rom 4pm EST.

Other interesting livestreams of note include:

Sofi Tukker (1pm EST)

Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste (8pm EST)

moe (6pm EST) - https://nugs.tv/

Jeffrey Lewis (1pm EST)

Julie Fowlis (4pm EST)

Jerry Garcia Band Listening Party (8pm EST)

Radiohead - Live Show Archive (5pm EST)

