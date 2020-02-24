Lena Dunham Shares Deeper Meaning of Hair Growth After Shaving It Due to Illness

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls' alum posts on Instagram a picture of her rocking long hair as she opens up about the reason why she rushed 'to the nearest barber shop' and shaved her head two years ago.

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham's long hair is more than just a change of appearance. More than two years after shaving off her head, the star and creator of "Girls" celebrated her voluminous brown locks by posting a photo of her flaunting her long mane, and explained a deeper meaning behind the hair growth.

On Saturday afternoon, February 22, the Emmy Award nominee began her Instagram post by opening up about hair loss as a result of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). "2 and a half years ago, I shaved my head," she wrote. "Not in a fun sassy way but in a 'my hair is all falling out from my autoimmune disease, better rush to the nearest barber shop and pay them 7 bucks to do this' way."

The 33-year-old went on to address the criticisms she received from trolls. "At that point, I didn't have very many health answers and I also didn't know how to express my fear to the people around me," she shared, "so they just thought, 'there goes Lena getting another erratic hair cut, just like she has every week since she was seven and cut her own baby bangs with crafting scissors.' "

The Valerie Solanas of "American Horror Story: Cult" continued to address society's idea of beauty. "Let me just say, bald is f**king beautiful," she gushed, adding, "and it's a full myth that ladies are meant to have long luscious hair - that's why I have an essential issue with the culture of hair gummies and extensions ordered on the home shopping network."

Stressing that her hair growing is "a living metaphor these last few years," Dunham told her followers, "I'll carry that knowledge forward and then, you know what? I'll probably shave my head again. Just for fun, this time."

Hair loss was not the only effect Dunham got from her autoimmune disease. In November 2019, she was spotted using a cane to help her walk. After multiple paparazzi photos of her surfaced, she decided to address her dishevelled appearance on social media. "I could choose to be embarrassed by these paparazzi pics," she said.

"I mean, that's probably the point of someone publishing them in the first place- but I'm really not. I could lie and say it was an early Halloween look," she went on. "But the truth is just: This is what life is like when I'm struggling most with chronic illness. An Ehler-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends... so thank you, sweet cane!"