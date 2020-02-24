 
 

Kristen Bell Doesn't Believe in Soulmate

In a new interview, the 'Frozen' star says she doesn't think soulmate really exists as she would rather believe 'it's who you choose to make it work with.'

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell wouldn't have wed her husband Dax Shepard if they'd met five years earlier.

The 39-year-old "Frozen II" actress made the revelation when she appeared on the Build Series in New York on Friday, February 21, 2020, when she opened up on the concept of soulmates.

While promoting her new baby brand Hello Bello, she said, "I think it's who you choose to make it work with. I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you're not ready. I don't know if I think soulmates exist."

"The Good Place" actress went on to insist there's "no way" she would have married "Spin the Wheel" star Dax if they'd met five years earlier, laughing, "We'd be a tabloid headline."

"We met at the time when we were both evolving into a place where it was 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life?'… I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there."

The actress previously confessed she felt no spark when the couple first met, admitting she thought he talked too much. However, they bumped into each other weeks later at an ice hockey game and "started to flirt," and he later sent a sexy text that really got Kristen interested, she told "Today" last year.

The couple went on to wed in 2013 and now shares daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five.

