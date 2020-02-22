 
 

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Rumors of the teenage stars dating first spark after people notice that they have been following each other on Instagram with the basketball star leaving flirty comments on her posts.

AceShowbiz - Does Bronny James have a new woman in his life? That is what people have been speculating as the teenage son of LeBron James is now been rumored to be dating Amara Wayans, the daughter of actor Daman Wayans Jr. and Aja Meteyeor.

Rumors first sparked after people noticed that the two have been following each other on Instagram. In addition to that, Bronny was caught leaving flirty comments on Amara's posts. Underneath photos that showed the curly-haired girl posing in front of a car, the basketball star simply left several heart-eyes emoticons.

Neither Bronny nor Amara has yet to comment on the report. However, some people have debunked the report and claimed that the latter is now dating Master P's son Hercy Miller. That, however, has also yet to be confirmed.

Amara is the first daughter of Aja and Damon, who also share a daughter named Aniya. Besides the two girls, the "Basketball Wives" star also has a son named Xavier Zechariah Wade with Dwyane Wade. However, given that she conceived his child when he was on a break with now-wife Gabrielle Union, many people had mocked her and called her child a "break baby," and that didn't sit well with her.

Hitting back at the trolls, she previously ranted on social media, "My son's not a break baby, I'm not a side chick or a homewrecker. I would love for people to be able to relate to me as though I'm their sister or their friend. Life happens, and sometimes you get dealt s****y cards, and you just do the best you can do and make lemonade out of lemons."

She continued, "There's not getting, there's no ho, there's no anything. It's like you meet the boy next door and y'all have been neighbors for years. It seems messy, but if you compare it to any other situation, it's no beef. Everybody's good. Everyone's extremely happy."

