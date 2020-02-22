Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

While some followers are gushing over the snap, one particular person isn't impressed with how many sexy posts that the 22-year-old has uploaded on her social media account.

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley won't let anyone send hate comments to her daughter Savannah Chrisley. The businessman recently responded hotly to an Instagram user who was critical of her 22-year-old daughter's racy Instagram photos.

That started after Savannah took to her account on the photo-sharing site on Friday, February 21 to share another bikini picture. "This photo was taken last summer when I first started my @southbeachdiet journey!" Savannah wrote alongside a photo of her rocking a burgundy bikini, which looked good on her, by the beach. "Just wait until the next shoot... #progress would y'all be interested in me posting videos of my workout routine that I pair with SBD?"

While some followers were gushing over the snap, one particular person wasn't impressed with how many sexy posts Savannah had uploaded on social media. "You are engaged and about to be married," the person schooled Savannah, who was engaged to fiance Nic Kerdiles. "Have some class and stop whoring yourself like this. It's disrespectful to yourself and your future husband."

Noticing the criticism, Todd appeared with an epic response. "George eat d**k and die ... we all whore ourselves daily , whether for the job that pays our bills from 8-5 , for the neighbors opinion , for what our church members think etc," so he clapped back at the troll.

"But one things for certain and two things are for sure , the only whore you are aware of are the ones you hire to slip through your mamas basement window.." he added.

That aside, Savannah is currenly excited for her upcoming wedding to Nic. The pro hockey player popped the question to her back in December 2018. Rumors have it that the lovebirds are set to tie the knot sometime this summer.