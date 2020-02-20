Logan Paul Admits to Setting Up Fake Romance With Jake's Ex Tana Mongeau

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

After sparking dating speculation with his brother's former fiancee, Logan reveals it was his idea to show romantic display during a lunch outing with Tana to 'troll the entire internet.'

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Logan Paul's rumored romance with Tana Mongeau was nothing but a prank. In a new video he uploaded on Wednesday, February 19, the 24-year-old YouTuber broke down how he set up a fake date with the ex-wife of his brother Jake Paul to "troll the entire internet."

Titled "Dating My Brother's Ex-Wife…", the vlog began with Logan sharing his plan with Tana. "We go to Beverly Hills or somewhere and we hold hands, maybe like a cheat kiss, we keep it light," he explained. "Maybe, one paparazzi pic is snapped, there's a couple tabloids. The window of believability will be 24 hours."

The video continued to follow Logan and Tana as they staged their lunch date in Beverly Hills and posed cozy moments to be captured by paparazzi. "So here we are, Tana and I on our first date," he said in a voiceover. "I can say without a doubt, so far it's been one of the most horrifying experiences of my life.

Logan went on to show that their fake date successfully captured the headlines and irked his brother Jake. At one point in the video, Logan shared the moment Jake crashing into "Impaulsive" podcast to confront him for romancing his ex-wife. "Dude, why'd you hook-up with my wife," Jake could be heard asking.

Things got messier after Logan received a text from Jake that read, "Like I saw it in your eyes today and I know the look and it's the look deep down in your eyes that the old logan had and it's like 'I will do f**king anything for contents regardless of who or what it affects.' "

Near the end of the over-5-minute video, Logan and Jake sat down to discuss the matter. When Logan asked if he is mad, Jake replied, "I don't know if mad is a word." He explained, "It like triggers a PTSD within me with a situation that actually really affected me and it just hurts my heart I guess. I feel like it's like the old f**king version of you which I hate, and I know that you hate that old version of you. Like, you're going back there to make content and if that content harms people, like you don't care."

Jake's confession led to Logan apologizing for the prank. "I'm sorry, I f**ked up bro," Logan said. "I didn't think it was going to hurt your feelings like this. To be it was a joke, a prank and your reaction was part of the prank." To Logan's surprise, however, Jake responded by stating, "I'm just pranking you right now too. I don't give a f**k!"

Jake and Tana got married in Las Vegas back in July 2019. Just five months afterwards, the two announced they have called it quits. "ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f**k…," Tana wrote on her Instagram page. "i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did (sic)."