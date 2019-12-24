 
 

Chris Hemsworth Denies Using Drinking Water for His Garden Amid Australian Drought

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor shoots down the reports suggesting he hired water truck for his massive garden at his home in Australia while the country's suffering from dry period.

  • Dec 24, 2019

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth has quashed claims he hired trucks of water for the garden at his Australian home amid the country's ongoing drought crisis.

It was recently reported the actor and his wife Elsa Pataky had hired "a fleet of water trucks" to water their impressive garden, but the Thor actor took to Instagram to slam the reports, insisting that the truck was for "drinking water."

"This is a complete lie. Normally I wouldn't respond to false articles like this but it bothers me a lot," he wrote, captioning a screenshot of the story with the word "Lies!" stamped across it. "The water truck was purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water we have run out of potable water due to the drought."

The 36-year-old "Avengers: Endgame" actor continued, "NONE of my garden is fed by drinking water. Thanks for your concern #dailymail and thanks for adding more distress to an already brutal situation the whole country is dealing with. Merry Xmas."

Chris and Elsa have notably been doing their bit for the country's ongoing environmental crisis in recent months, and are showing their support for the firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) by helping raise money for those affected by the bushfires in the area.

A training session with the duo is up for auction on website Make It Rain 2020, with all profits going to NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

