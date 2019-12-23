 
 

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Breaks Records on Billboard 200

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Breaks Records on Billboard 200
Music

Some of the records that the singer breaks with his sophomore album include the first British male artist to debut at No. 1 with his first two albums and the third-biggest week of 2019 for any album.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' new album "Fine Line" has a very successful first week in the United States. His effort lands atop Billboard 200 after selling 478,000 equivalent album units in the week ending December 19, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 393,000 were in traditional album sales.

In addition to marking his second No. 1 album on the weekly chart, the album helps Harry become the first British male artist to debut at No. 1 with first two albums. Furthermore, with 478,000 units sold in its first week, the album marks the third-biggest week of 2019 for any album, following Taylor Swift's "Lover" (869,000 units) and Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" (489,000 units). "Fine Line" additionally yields the largest week for a pop album by a male artist since Justin Bieber's "Purpose" debuted atop the chart in 2015 with 649,000 units.

Other records that Harry breaks with his sophomore album include the largest sales week for a U.K. male artist in Nielsen Music history and sixth-largest selling album of the year.

Back to Billboard 200, Blake Shelton earns his 12th top 10 album with "Fully Loaded: God's Country" that arrives at No. 2 with 96,000 units. Last week's chart-topper, Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social", dips to No. 3 with 81,000 units, while Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" holds its No. 4 position with 63,000 units. At No. 5, "Frozen II" soundtrack album takes over the spot with 60,000 units.

As Christmas is only a few days away, Michael Buble, Pentatonix and Mariah Carey's Christmas albums climb up the chart. While Michael's record-breaking album "Christmas" ascends to No. 6 with 58,000 units, the group's "The Best of Pentatonix Christmas" hits a new high at No. 7 with 56,000 units. As for Mariah's "Merry Christmas", it sits at No. 8 with 51,000 units.

Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" jumps to No. 9 with 49,000 units, while Taylor Swift's "Lover" closes out out the top ten with 47,000 units.

  1. "Fine Line" - Harry Styles (478,000 units)
  2. "Fully Loaded: God's Country" - Blake Shelton (96,000 units)
  3. "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" - Roddy Ricch (81,000 units)
  4. "Hollywood's Bleeding" - Post Malone (63,000 units)
  5. "Frozen II" Soundtrack Album - Various Artists (60,000 units)
  6. "Christmas" - Michael Buble (58,000 units)
  7. "The Best of Pentatonix Christmas" - Pentatonix (56,000 units)
  8. "Merry Christmas" - Mariah Carey (51,000 units)
  9. "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" - Billie Eilish (49,000 units)
  10. "Lover" - Taylor Swift (47,000 units)

You can share this post!

Ricky Gervais Brazenly Responds to Outcry Over Transgender Jokes

Teresa Giudice Snuggling Up to Ex Anthony Delorenzo After Joe Split
Related Posts
Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Breaks Records on Billboard 200

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Breaks Records on Billboard 200

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Harry Styles Denies Being 'Sexually Ambiguous' for Publicity Stunt

Harry Styles Denies Being 'Sexually Ambiguous' for Publicity Stunt

Harry Styles Eats Cod Sperm to Avoid Former Flame Kendall Jenner's Song Questions

Harry Styles Eats Cod Sperm to Avoid Former Flame Kendall Jenner's Song Questions

Harry Styles Poses Naked for New Solo Album Artwork

Harry Styles Poses Naked for New Solo Album Artwork

Most Read
Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'
Music

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies

Charlie Puth Makes People Baffled by Saying Future Is Father of Modern Music

Charlie Puth Makes People Baffled by Saying Future Is Father of Modern Music

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert

Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'

Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Joe Alwyn Responds to Taylor Swift's Love Songs

Joe Alwyn Responds to Taylor Swift's Love Songs

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Chance The Rapper and Common Tapped to Headline NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Chance The Rapper and Common Tapped to Headline NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Romeo Santos Wins in 'Eres Mia' Legal Battle

Romeo Santos Wins in 'Eres Mia' Legal Battle

Liam Gallagher: Oasis Didn't Make Really Great Records

Liam Gallagher: Oasis Didn't Make Really Great Records