Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Breaks Records on Billboard 200

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' new album "Fine Line" has a very successful first week in the United States. His effort lands atop Billboard 200 after selling 478,000 equivalent album units in the week ending December 19, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 393,000 were in traditional album sales.

In addition to marking his second No. 1 album on the weekly chart, the album helps Harry become the first British male artist to debut at No. 1 with first two albums. Furthermore, with 478,000 units sold in its first week, the album marks the third-biggest week of 2019 for any album, following Taylor Swift's "Lover" (869,000 units) and Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" (489,000 units). "Fine Line" additionally yields the largest week for a pop album by a male artist since Justin Bieber's "Purpose" debuted atop the chart in 2015 with 649,000 units.

Other records that Harry breaks with his sophomore album include the largest sales week for a U.K. male artist in Nielsen Music history and sixth-largest selling album of the year.

Back to Billboard 200, Blake Shelton earns his 12th top 10 album with "Fully Loaded: God's Country" that arrives at No. 2 with 96,000 units. Last week's chart-topper, Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social", dips to No. 3 with 81,000 units, while Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" holds its No. 4 position with 63,000 units. At No. 5, "Frozen II" soundtrack album takes over the spot with 60,000 units.

As Christmas is only a few days away, Michael Buble, Pentatonix and Mariah Carey's Christmas albums climb up the chart. While Michael's record-breaking album "Christmas" ascends to No. 6 with 58,000 units, the group's "The Best of Pentatonix Christmas" hits a new high at No. 7 with 56,000 units. As for Mariah's "Merry Christmas", it sits at No. 8 with 51,000 units.

Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" jumps to No. 9 with 49,000 units, while Taylor Swift's "Lover" closes out out the top ten with 47,000 units.