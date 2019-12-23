Tony Britton Passed Away at 95

Twitter Celebrity

The 'Don't Wait Up' actor is announced on social media by one of his children, television presenter Fern Britton, to have died at the age of 95 on Sunday, December 22.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actor Tony Britton has died aged 95.

The star of BBC sitcom "Don't Wait Up" passed away on Sunday, December 22 morning, his daughter, British TV presenter and author Fern Britton, confirmed on Twitter.

"Our father, Tony Britton, died early this morning," she wrote. "Great actor, director and charmer. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Tony also appeared in the sitcom "Robin's Nest", and several movies, including "The Day of the Jackal", "Operation Amsterdam", and "Sunday Bloody Sunday".

In 1975 he won the Broadcasting Press Guild's Best Actor award for his role in "The Nearly Man".

His most recent role was in a 2013 production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear at The Old Vic" in London.

Tony had two children with his first wife, Ruth Hawkins, Fern and scriptwriter Cherry Britton, and a son Jasper with his second wife, Danish sculptor Eva Castle Britton.