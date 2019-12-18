Caitlyn Jenner Relies on Ex-Wife Kris' Cookbook to Make Pasta Dinner

Instagram Celebrity

In a video she posted on social media, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star reveals that she used to cook the meal for daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner but could not remember the recipe.

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner honoured her ex-wife Kris Jenner by cooking dinner from the mum-of-six's cookbook.

Caitlyn was married to Kris from 1991 to 2015, and the couple shares two kids - "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

While the pair may have gone through a frosty patch amid their separation and the former Olympic gold medallist's gender change, Caitlyn proved all was well as she cooked a delicious dinner from Kris' recipe book.

"Thank goodness for @krisjenner cookbook!" Caitlyn captioned a video of herself cooking a meal from "In The Kitchen with Kris". "Dinner is served!"

The clip features Caitlyn as she finishes cooking up a meal in the kitchen, as the 70-year-old boasts: "There it is, it's done. Pasta, vegetables, sausage."

She adds: "Actually, I used to make this for Kendall and Kylie all the time, but sad news, I couldn't remember the recipe so where did I have to go? In the Kitchen with Kris to find the recipe. I'm ready to eat."

Caitlyn previously confirmed all was amicable between the pair when she posted a snap of them together on Kris' birthday last month (November 2019), penning: "Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you!"