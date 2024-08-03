 
Megan Thee Stallion Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Support Despite Criticism Over Rally Performance
Instagram
Music

Some conservative critics previously called Megan's appearance at Kamala's rally 'pure ghetto trash' and attacked the event with slogans including 'H*es for Harris, Hoodrats for Harris, Single Black Momalas for Kamala, White Dudes for Harris.'

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion remained unfazed by criticism over her appearance at a Kamala Harris rally. While performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the "WAP" femcee addressed the backlash by doubling down on her support of the vice president.

"Let me pop my sh*yy real quick," the 29-year-old said at the Thursday, August 1 gig. "[People] were fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. I don't think they heard what she said."

"Kamala said she wants a ceasefire," Megan further declared. "Kamala said she supports women's rights. And she said she's tired of those high-a** gas prices… It's Hotties for Harris, goddammit!"

  Editors' Pick

Megan was dragged by some conservatives for performing at Kamala's rally in Atlanta. According to Rolling Stone, some of the critics called the appearance "pure ghetto trash" and attacked the event with slogans including "H*es for Harris, Hoodrats for Harris, Single Black Momalas for Kamala, White Dudes for Harris."

Megan also came under fire for twerking onstage. "Why tf is she twerking on a presidential campaign stage. there's a time and place for things like this." Another criticized, "This is beyond embarrassing. She doesnt even have any uplifting songs that would even be appropriate for a political rally."

Fans, however, was quick to jump to her defense. One in particular wrote, "She actually gave a much toned down respectful performance and did a great job."

Similarly, another gushed, "Meg energized an audience of voters that's needed if Kamala wants to win this election. She gets it." A third penned, "We love Megan Thee Stallion regardless. Pep Rally's are also suppose to be FUN. Y'all complain about anything yo. Just doing too much."

A fourth blasted the critics, "Just say ya'll don't like Meg and move on. It's not that deep at all. Kamala knows Meg has influence and Meg supports Kamala. Case closed." In the meantime, other users insisted that Megan was not twerking during the rally.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sizzling New Single 'Whenever'

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sizzling New Single 'Whenever'

Megan Thee Stallion Pours Cold Water on Slim Thug's Flirty Remarks

Megan Thee Stallion Pours Cold Water on Slim Thug's Flirty Remarks

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Amid His Incarceration

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Amid His Incarceration

Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo