Megan Thee Stallion Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Support Despite Criticism Over Rally Performance

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion remained unfazed by criticism over her appearance at a Kamala Harris rally. While performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the "WAP" femcee addressed the backlash by doubling down on her support of the vice president.

"Let me pop my sh*yy real quick," the 29-year-old said at the Thursday, August 1 gig. "[People] were fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. I don't think they heard what she said."

"Kamala said she wants a ceasefire," Megan further declared. "Kamala said she supports women's rights. And she said she's tired of those high-a** gas prices… It's Hotties for Harris, goddammit!"

Megan was dragged by some conservatives for performing at Kamala's rally in Atlanta. According to Rolling Stone, some of the critics called the appearance "pure ghetto trash" and attacked the event with slogans including "H*es for Harris, Hoodrats for Harris, Single Black Momalas for Kamala, White Dudes for Harris."

Megan also came under fire for twerking onstage. "Why tf is she twerking on a presidential campaign stage. there's a time and place for things like this." Another criticized, "This is beyond embarrassing. She doesnt even have any uplifting songs that would even be appropriate for a political rally."

Fans, however, was quick to jump to her defense. One in particular wrote, "She actually gave a much toned down respectful performance and did a great job."

Similarly, another gushed, "Meg energized an audience of voters that's needed if Kamala wants to win this election. She gets it." A third penned, "We love Megan Thee Stallion regardless. Pep Rally's are also suppose to be FUN. Y'all complain about anything yo. Just doing too much."

A fourth blasted the critics, "Just say ya'll don't like Meg and move on. It's not that deep at all. Kamala knows Meg has influence and Meg supports Kamala. Case closed." In the meantime, other users insisted that Megan was not twerking during the rally.