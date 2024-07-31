Bill Maher Calls Taylor Swift 'Very Tacky', Thinks She'll Be Dumped by Travis Kelce

Celebrity

Comedian Bill Maher is skeptical about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship, sharing his unpopular opinions about their romance in an interview with Hawk Tuah Girl.

AceShowbiz - Comedian and TV host Bill Maher recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, predicting that the couple will inevitably break up. During a conversation with Haliey Welch, known as "Hawk Tuah Girl," on his "Club Random" podcast, Maher questioned the sustainability of Swift and Kelce's romance.

"I'm sure she's a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player," Maher began, referring to Swift, 34. He continued, "I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, 'My boyfriend's a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!' I mean, come on."

Swift has been a regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, proudly sporting Kelce's number. Despite showing unwavering support for her boyfriend, Maher remains unconvinced about their future together. "He's gonna dump her, though. You know that," Maher bluntly stated, likening Swift's fate to being doused with Gatorade at the Super Bowl: inevitable but unpredictable.

Haliey Welch defended Swift, suggesting that the singer should do "whatever makes her happy." However, she also acknowledged the potential for Swift to turn any breakup into another hit album, referencing Swift's past heartbreak-inspired songs. "It won't be 'f**k John Mayer' no more, it will be 'f**k Travis,' " Welch said, alluding to Swift's breakup tracks from her relationship with John Mayer.

Maher didn't stop at predicting the breakup. He criticized Swift for continuously writing songs about her exes, calling it "very tacky." He went on to suggest that she should perhaps consider penning a song titled "Maybe It's Me."

Despite his harsh critique, Maher admitted he admires Swift's success, comparing her impact on music to that of The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley.

Though Maher has his doubts, the couple appears to be going strong. Swift and Kelce's relationship has been in the spotlight since they were first linked in September 2023. Swift has been candid about not keeping their relationship private, unlike her previous romance with Joe Alwyn. Kelce, too, has expressed his comfort with the public attention that comes with dating the global superstar.

Skepticism aside, reports suggest that the pair has no immediate plans for marriage. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Kelce takes marriage very seriously and intends to give it thorough consideration before making any commitments.

Only time will tell if Maher's predictions hold true, but one thing is certain: Swift and Kelce's relationship will continue to captivate fans and media alike.