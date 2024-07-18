Simone Biles Unbothered by Criticisms Over Her Natural Hair

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles, the 27-year-old gymnast known for her extraordinary skills and resilience, is sharing insights into her journey both inside and outside the gym. Recently, Biles opened up about the scrutiny she's faced over her hairstyles and how she's learned to embrace her natural beauty.

"I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional," Biles told Elle, but now, she confidently states, "I'm not embarrassed about it anymore."

The backlash was particularly intense surrounding her 2023 wedding to NFL player Jonathan Owens, where critics targeted her high ponytail with waves, commenting that her edges looked messy. Biles gracefully responded, pointing out the impracticality of expecting perfectly smooth hair in Houston's humid climate.

"I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!!" she said. Despite the negativity, Biles focuses on healthy hair care, thanks to her stylist Jazmine Johnson introducing her to K18 products, as she excitedly shares, her hair is now "silky, strong, and beautiful."

Beyond her hair journey, Biles is channeling her energy into a return to the sport she loves. After stepping back during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to the "twisties" - a dangerous loss of spatial awareness - she's ready to prove herself once more.

"I would say the only thing I have to prove is to myself. That I can get out there and do it again. I feel really confident," Biles expressed on the "Today" show. She's already started her comeback by securing the top spot at the 2024 Olympic trials.

Netflix's new docuseries, "Simone Biles Rising", delves into her life over the past three years, capturing her mental and emotional preparation for the Paris Olympics. Biles shares candid reflections on the pressures she faced and how she's learned to manage them, emphasizing the role of therapy and self-care. "I never want to look back in ten years and say, 'What if I could have done another Olympic cycle?' " she revealed.

Throughout it all, Biles continues to be a fierce advocate for mental health, influenced profoundly by her own experiences and her husband's steadfast support. The pair has been a "constant source of support for each other both in and out of their careers," she told Elle. Biles's journey is a beacon of hope for many, proving that resilience, self-love, and mental wellbeing are as vital as any athletic achievement.