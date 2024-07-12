Britney Spears Gets New Roommate After Dumping Boyfriend Paul Soliz

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears apparently has no time to nurse a heartbreak following the end of her latest relationship. After pulling the plug on her controversial romance with Paul Richard Soliz, the singer has reportedly had a new roommate.

The "Lucky" singer, who has been spending a lot of time with her brother Bryan Spears lately, is said to be living together with her older brother now. According to TMZ, Bryan moved in with the pop star full-time around the time she called it quits with Paul.

However, Britney's split wasn't the catalyst of the decision. It's said that since that Bryan has been spending a lot of time bonding with Britney while living close by, it's only made sense for them to get under one roof.

Sources allegedly with direct knowledge also told the site that Britney and Paul split around 3 weeks ago. It's reportedly the singer's decision to call an end to their romance after she realized that he was using her for clout and for the luxurious lifestyle.

Britney has apparently cut all ties with Paul as she's made it clear to security guards her ex is no longer on the entry list. In the wake of the breakup, she is also reaching out to friends, expressing how she's not hurt over the breakup and how it was her decision to end things with Paul. She is said to be glad she finally saw Paul's true colors and cut him off.

Britney announced her breakup from Paul via her Instagram page on July 7 by declaring that she's "single as f**k." She additionally lashed out at the former maintenance worker for letting the paparazzi take a picture of her and him together in her car back in April.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me???" she wrote on her Story. "Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed... why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???"