 

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Sydney Zoo Date With Taylor Swift Despite PETA's Criticism

The Kansas City Chiefs player, who was able to visit a zoo during his time in Australia, details his 'favorite' part during their zoo date as he calls his life 'a wild ride' since dating the pop star.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce has called Taylor Swift the "biggest and the best thing possible" and insisted his life has been a "wild ride" since they started dating. The 34-year-old pop star was first linked to the NFL player in September 2023 when she was seen attending one of his games for the Kansas City Chiefs and they have since gone public with their love affair, and now Travis has opened up about his girlfriend and his recent trip to Australia to see her on tour.

During an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, his brother Jason Kelce asked, "What the hell is your life right now?" and Travis replied, "Well dude it's a wild ride. I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint."

Travis went on to talk about the couple's romantic outing to Sydney Zoo which was covered by photographers from the air, explaining, "Sydney was a beautiful city, I want to say similar to Miami, a lot of intercoastal, it was cool to say the layout of the land over there, let alone the zoo and seeing the exotic animals ..."

"There were full on helicopters just flying around [when we were at the zoo]," he said of the paparazzi taking their pictures during the date. "They helicoptered us, well not us. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

He further detailed the zoo trip, "One of my favourite things - the zookeeper showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go and see the panda in the panda area. And they are like 'alright, make sure that door is closed when you get out. Quickly close this one because they are escape artists' and I was like this thing has got so many brownie points from me. These things are escape artists ..."

"Dude when you hear that roar - Taylor taking a picture and you see three of them run down from their perch knowing they are about to get fed, you see how fast and agile that thing is, it's over," the athlete shared. "You could tell one was the like big, bad - I was like damn, that's a bad man right there. It was fun."

During the trip Down Under, Travis was also able to see his girlfriend perform on her "The Eras" tour and he was full of praise for the Australian crowds. He said, "Sydney did not disappoint. The crowds there are already rowdy, they were just a little bit louder than the Argentina crowd."

"I was not expecting that because Argentina was ... loud. They were into it, so was Sydney," he continued gushing. "Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get."

