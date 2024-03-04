 

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

During her tour stop in Singapore, the 'Cruel Summer' singer announces 'The Black Dog' as the fourth and final edition of her studio album which is due April 19.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - During her second Eras Tour show in Singapore on Sunday, March 3, Taylor Swift unveiled the fourth and final variant of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department". Titled "The Black Dog", the edition joins "The Manuscript", "The Bolter", and "The Albatross" as exclusive bonus tracks for the album set to release on April 19.

Prior to showcasing the new variant, Swift performed a surprise live rendition of "Evermore" 's "Long Story Short." She then shared the black-and-white album cover featuring a photo of her with the caption "Old habits die screaming."

Pre-orders for "The Black Dog" edition are available through Swift's webstore until March 6. Each variant of the album features unique packaging, photos, and a different bonus track.

Swift initially revealed "The Tortured Poets Department" while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights" at the 2024 Grammys. The album boasts a 16-song tracklist, including collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

In addition to announcing "The Black Dog", Swift performed four more nights in Singapore. She also broke her routine of making announcements on the first night of a new Eras Tour city, opting instead to unveil the fourth variant on night two.

Previously, Swift had announced "The Bolter" cover in Melbourne and "The Albatross" cover in Sydney. Fans speculated that an announcement might have been made at the first Singapore concert, but it was ultimately revealed on the second night.

