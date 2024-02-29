 

Sydney Sweeney Hints at 'Anyone but You' Sequel

The 26-year-old 'Euphoria' beauty teases there is 'a high nine chance' of the new romcom, where she shares screen with Glen Powell, is getting a follow-up story.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney claims there is "high chance" of an "Anyone but You" sequel. The "Euphoria" actress, 26, teamed up with "Hidden Figures" actor Glen Powell, 35, in the acclaimed romantic comedy, and she's now hinted there could be a second film the pipeline.

"Maybe like a high nine chance," she teased when appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". She continued, "I'm just so thankful that everybody's loving it."

The synopsis reads, "Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do - pretend to be a couple."

Glen recently revealed he would love to continue working with Sydney. He told Variety, "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. It's been really wonderful to read a lot."

Glen added, "Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to."

The pair acted out the couple so well that fans were convinced they were having a real-life affair. However, Sydney confessed that her affectionate public interactions with her co-star were a marketing ploy for the flick.

She told Variety, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. "We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."

