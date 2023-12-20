Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor gushes over his 29-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx as he responds to her engagement to boyfriend Joe Hooten earlier this week.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx shed "tears of joy in his soul" when he found out his daughter was getting engaged. The 56-year-old actor has posted a heartfelt message after his 29-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx - who he has with ex Connie Kline - announced her engagement to Joe Hooten earlier this week, and he was incredibly moved when his future son-in-law asked for his blessing to propose.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is… You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement…," he wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post.

"@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul…And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can't wait to walk you down that isle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready #tearsofjoy (sic)."

Earlier this month, Jamie made his first official public outing since April - when he was struck down by a mystery illness, which stopped the production of his Netflix movie "Back in Action" - at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television, Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angeles, as he walked across the stage to accept the Vanguard Award, but admitted it wouldn't have been possible earlier this year.

Getting emotional while speaking to the audience, he said, "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago - I couldn't actually walk. I cherish every single minute now - it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn't see the light."

He then joked, "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

