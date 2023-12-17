Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Instagram Celebrity

Despite feeling betrayed by her family due to the conservatorship drama, Britney wants to 'build the bridges' to reconnect with her loved ones and 'take the steps she feels she needs to.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is trying to reconnect with her family. The 42-year-old pop star wants to build bridges with some of her immediate family as Britney focuses on a "bright, loving, and happy future."

"She is actively working on reconnecting with some of her immediate family and doing her best to take the steps she feels she needs to. It has been a long time coming and she is trying to put the past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Britney's family are also hopeful that they'll be able to repair their relationship. The insider explained, "Her family was hopeful that some sort of re-engagement would happen at some point. Everyone is taking slow and small strides and viewing any step towards reconnecting as a blessing."

Despite this, Britney accepts that it won't be an easy process. The source said, "There is still a lot of healing that needs to be tended to. It is a day-by-day process."

Earlier this year, Britney split from her husband Sam Asghari. The pop star subsequently took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.

Britney wrote on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain any more, honestly."

Britney also thanked her fans for their support. She said, "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you. I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

