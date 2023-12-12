Zoe Sugg Introduces Newborn Daughter After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The beauty vlogger and her influencer partner have a special Christmas delivery ahead of the jolly season and the couple proudly debut their bundle of joy online.

AceShowbiz - Zoe Sugg has delivered her second baby. The 33-year-old star - who found fame under her username of Zoella and amassed 10 million subscribers as a beauty vlogger on YouTube in her late teens and has since gone on to a career in business - has been in a relationship with fellow influencer Alfie Deyes since 2012 and already has two-year-old daughter Ottilie with him but revealed on Monday, December 11 that they had welcomed another little girl last week.

"Just in time for Christmas! Novie Nell Deyes," she captioned an Instagram Reel.

A number of famous faces were quick to congratulate Zoe on the happy news. TV presenter Davina McCall wrote. "Yayyyyyyyy ! Best chrissy pressie ever" whilst Stacey Solomon said:" Oh my goodness she's amazing. Well done."

Zoe's fella YouTube star Hannah Witton said, "Aaaaw congrats!! Those tiny newborn hands" and influencer Mrs. Hinch said, "The biggest congratulations, what a magical Christmas this will be for you all!"

The "Girl Online" author first announced that she was expecting her second baby in July. Alongside a series of black-and-white Polaroid images - which saw Ottillie kissing her mum's baby bump - Zoe wrote on Instagram, "Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December!"

Zoe also shared images of an ultrasound scan and The Beatles classic "Here Comes the Sun" could be heard playing in the background of the video post.

Towards the end of her first pregnancy, Zoella admitted that she was feeling "overwhelmed" as she prepared for the little one to arrive and she explained there were still "so many things to do" before the big day.

She wrote on Instagram, "Have also been feeling pretty overwhelmed the last few weeks. Thinking of all the things I want to get done before she's here, things we still need to buy, people I want to see before we have her, places I want to go… not that any of that really matters but my mind is really going into overdrive!"

