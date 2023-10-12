 

Serena Williams Will Be Feted With Fashion Icon Award at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams Will Be Feted With Fashion Icon Award at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
The retired tennis ace has been officially confirmed as the recipient for Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming Awards held by Council of Fashion Designers of America.

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. The sporting icon has focused her attention on her S by Serena clothing brand since she retired from tennis, and she's now set to be honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in November.

"I am incredibly honoured to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon award from the CFDA, an organisation whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to," Serena, 42 - who is one of the most successful athletes of all time - told Vogue.

The former Grand Slam-winning star also underlined her own passion for fashion. She shared, "Ever since I was a little girl, I've used fashion as an outlet to express myself. I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I've always held one thing true - fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income."

Serena launched her own fashion collection back in 2018, and at the time, she explained that it was inspired by her daughter. The sporting legend revealed that Olympia, six, encouraged her to spread a message of confidence.

Serena - who married internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in 2017 - told Harper's Bazaar, "My inspiration was strength - bringing femininity and strength to the modern woman. My goal is for women to feel confident and sexy when they're wearing it. It's practical and wearable, yet it makes you feel good and walk taller - everyone should have that feeling."

"Ever since [giving birth to] Olympia I was like, 'Okay I have a daughter, I want her to feel good about herself.' She is strong already, so I want her to feel beautiful and I want to spread that message through the collection."

