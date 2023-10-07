 

Beverley Knight Starts to Learn to Embrace Her 'Faults' at 50

The 50-year-old 'Shoulda Woulda Coulda' singer has only learned to feel comfortable in her own skin recently after struggling with insecurities for years.

AceShowbiz - Beverley Knight felt unhappy with what she saw in the mirror for years. The "Shoulda Woulda Coulda" singer and stage star, 50, has admitted that it's only recently that she has learnt to embrace her "faults" and not give a damn.

"I feel as though I'm at an age now where I'll say what the hell I want, and that's liberating. I've shed the kind of neurosis that we have in our 20s and 30s and sometimes into our 40s," she confessed during an interview with Hello! magazine.

"While I have always had supreme confidence in my abilities as a musician, I didn't always like what I saw in the mirror. I wasn't comfortable in my own skin and I would find fault. Now, the faults are still there but I'm like, 'Whatever.' "

Beverley also voiced her anger at the societal assumptions for ageing women, adding, "When women turn 50, it can be a difficult time because society often tells them that they're done, but my answer to that is that I'm only just beginning."

She continued, "I had no fear of reaching 50. I wanted to celebrate the time in life where women really come into their power. And that for me is right now."

The star admitted that her optimistic outlook has come from the support of her husband James O'Keefe, 47, and said that she "just knew" he was the one for her. The singer said, "I feel as though I really know myself, and that's a great feeling.

"I know that I'm a kind soul and a glass-half-full person, and I also know that I don't tolerate fools or foolish behaviour. I've had to work on myself to get there, but I've had wonderful people to help me."

