 

Nicole Scherzinger Content With Her Fluctuating Weight

Nicole Scherzinger Content With Her Fluctuating Weight
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

Having suffered for years with bulimia when she was in The Pussycat Dolls, the 'Masked Singer' panelist admits that she can now happily let her body 'hibernate' when she's not working.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger is happy to let her weight "fluctuate" after suffering for years with bulimia. When she was in The Pussycat Dolls, the 45-year-old singer would spend more than five hours a day in the gym, with the band's manager telling her to lose weight when the band was formed.

Nicole told The Sunday Times it was easy for her to slip into an eating disorder at the time as she is fiercely critical of herself, adding, "I didn't need anyone to tell me. I'm my hardest critic of myself, so I was the worst voice, right?"

But she added she can now happily let her body "hibernate" when she's not working. She said it was "fine" to let it "fluctuate by 10 to 15lb."

  Editors' Pick

Nicole added she celebrates the body-positivity movement pioneered by plus-size stars like Lizzo "absolutely, a million per cent." She said, "Having had body issues my whole life, to go down Oxford Street (in London) and see big women models in these huge stores, it's so nice to see women of all sizes normalised. We didn't have that growing up."

Nicole started her career at 14 in youth theatre before becoming world famous in 2005 for singing the line "Don'cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me" in the Pussycat Dolls' debut hit single, with the band going on to sell 55 million records.

After the group split in 2010, she joined the judging panel of the U.K. "The X Factor" and is now starring as Norma Desmond in a London run of "Sunset Boulevard".

She also said in the interview how she sticks to a brutal working regime, starting with exercise at 6.30 A.M. and rehearsals for the show followed by Zoom meetings with her team in L.A. and not getting to bed until as late as 4 A.M. Nicole admitted her whirring brain means she takes CBD edibles to help her nod off.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Hanks Warns Fans of AI Version of Him on Dental Plan Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Being Mistreated Due to Her Weight
Related Posts
Nicole Scherzinger Relies on CBD Gummies to Get Some Sleep

Nicole Scherzinger Relies on CBD Gummies to Get Some Sleep

Nicole Scherzinger Announces Engagament to Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger Announces Engagament to Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger Learning Hawaiian Chant to Reconnect With Her Heritage

Nicole Scherzinger Learning Hawaiian Chant to Reconnect With Her Heritage

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Dismiss Breakup Rumor: 'What a Joke'

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Dismiss Breakup Rumor: 'What a Joke'

Latest News
Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy
  • Oct 02, 2023

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party
  • Oct 02, 2023

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Being Mistreated Due to Her Weight
  • Oct 02, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Being Mistreated Due to Her Weight

Tiffani Thiessen Shuts Down Undergoing Plastic Surgery or Fillers
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tiffani Thiessen Shuts Down Undergoing Plastic Surgery or Fillers

Nicole Scherzinger Content With Her Fluctuating Weight
  • Oct 02, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Content With Her Fluctuating Weight

Tom Hanks Warns Fans of AI Version of Him on Dental Plan Advertisement
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tom Hanks Warns Fans of AI Version of Him on Dental Plan Advertisement

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir