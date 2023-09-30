 

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game
Instagram
Music

The 'Anti-Hero' singer wouldn't let her music be featured in the NFL broadcast of Kansas City Chiefs' game last weekend when she watched rumored boyfriend play.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift refused to let her music be used in the broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs' game last weekend. The 33-year-old singer was among the crowd to watch rumoured new boyfriend Travis Kelce in action against the Chicago Bears on 24 September and network Fox wanted to capitalise on the "avalanche of rumours" by using her hits to soundtrack their airing of the game, but were quickly shut down.

"Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumours, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift's music. Not a chance. Per the FOX music department, Swift's record label and publishing company denied our request 'in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life,' " NFL on Fox's lead producer Richie Zyon wrote in a FoxSports.com blog.

But once they had confirmation that Taylor was in attendance for the game, the broadcasting teem knew they needed to strike a balance in letting fans see her on screen but also giving her the space to enjoy the game without shooting "gratuitous" footage.

  Editors' Pick

Richie continued, "We knew right away this broadcast would be notable less for the game coverage and more for whatever images we captured of the pop superstar in attendance. Once Erin found out the location of Kelce's suite - at the 15-yard line on the Chiefs side of the field - Russo relayed the information to his entire 17-person camera crew..."

"The first time we peeked in on Kelce's suite was during player introductions, minutes before the start of the broadcast. Swift was there, seated next to Kelce's mother Donna, and they both erupted in cheers as the tight end ran out of the tunnel. We played that back on tape early in the telecast."

"After that, coverage became a matter of balance. Russo showed restraint not taking gratuitous live shots, saving the opportunities for when she reacted to action in the game. Her joyful expression after Kelce scored a touchdown was the image of the day, captured beautifully by our low end-zone cameraman Andy Mitchell."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'

Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'

Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star

Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift Caught Wrapping Her Arm Around Travis Kelce's Neck in New Pic

Taylor Swift Caught Wrapping Her Arm Around Travis Kelce's Neck in New Pic

Latest News
'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down
  • Sep 30, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit
  • Sep 30, 2023

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk
  • Sep 30, 2023

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game
  • Sep 30, 2023

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout

Most Read
Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
Music

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio

Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era