Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Cover Images/Instagram/Sandro Barbosa Celebrity

The controversial couple is surrounded by locals when they do an impromptu photo shoot during a shopping spree in the Via dei Calzaiuoli in Florence, Italy.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori caused a major frenzy during their recent outing in Florence, Italy. The controversial couple was surrounded by locals when they did an impromptu photo shoot during a shopping spree in the Via dei Calzaiuoli in Florence, Italy.

Videos from the Thursday, September 22 outing saw the couple being swarmed by Italian locals and tourists. At one point, the Yeezy designer could be seen directing his wife to pose in her barely-there outfit when he took some pictures of her.

In some pictures circulating online, Bianca posed with one hand around her hip as she smiled so big. The 28-year-old, who wore no jewelry and had her short brunette locks slicked back, was joined by a cheering crowd.

For the outing, Bianca went with her go-to racy style. The Australian architect donned a revealing outfit resembling a nude swimsuit featuring a very low neckline, showcasing a significant amount of cleavage. As for Ye, he dressed in an all-black ensemble and wore a garment.

Inside the store, Ye and Bianca were reportedly seen picking up and admiring a unique Braccialini handbag known as "Handbag Temi." The metal piece features a fret-worked sun design adorned with rhinestones.

In other news related to Ye, Adidas' CEO Bjorn Gulden backtracked his comments on the rapper's anti-Semitic comments. Anti-Defamation League's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said on X that Bjorn apologized over misstatement about Ye.

"Good to speak with @Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden this morning. Bjorn apologized for his misstatement & reiterated that Adidas is committed to fighting #antisemitism & is completely opposed to the ugly hate expressed by @kanyewest. Glad Adidas, @ADL & @FCASorg are working together to #FightHateForGood," Jonathan wrote.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday, Adidas also confirmed that the company had been in touch with ADL. The brand, however, didn't offer any details on the conversation.

"Our decision to end our partnership with Ye because of his unacceptable comments and behavior was absolutely the right one," Adidas revealed. "Our stance has not changed: Hate of any kind has no place in sports or society, and we remain committed to fighting it."

Meanwhile, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch issued a statement earlier on Thursday, calling on Bjorn to "set the record" straight and demonstrate that the company is taking antisemitism seriously. "Antisemitism can never be rationalized, " he said.

Bjorn defended the hip-hop star over his controversial remarks during his appearance on "In Good Company" podcast last week. "Very unfortunate, because I don't think he meant what he said, and I don't think he's a bad person. It just came across that way," he said.

The former top executive at rival sportswear brand Puma went on to say, "That meant we lost that business, one of the most successful collabs in the history…very sad." It was reported that $1.5 billion of Ye's net worth was shaved off following the fallout.

You can share this post!