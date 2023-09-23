 

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Screenwriter teases the 'cool' script and artwork for the blockbuster project which was going to be helmed by the 'Pinocchio' director before it was eventually scrapped.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Guillermo del Toro nearly helmed a "really cool" "Star Wars" film. The "Nightmare Alley" filmmaker was due to work with "The Dark Knight" screenwriter David S. Goyer on a movie in the sci-fi franchise but the project never went ahead due to "a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on" at the time.

"I wrote an unproduced 'Star Wars' movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct... That was about four years ago. There was just a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time, but it's a cool script... There's a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced," David revealed on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast when asked which major franchise he'd like to be involved with.

And later in the interview, the writer revealed he had written a separate unproduced scriptment for an "origins of the Jedi movie," which would have been set 25,000 years before the first "Star Wars" movie. He added, "Dabbling in 'Star Wars' would have been fun."

"Pinnochio" filmmaker Guillermo later shared a clip from the interview and clarified the project was discussed "many, MANY moons ago." He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters 'J' and 'BB' is that three letters? BTW This is MANY, MANY moons ago... about 6 years or so...(sic)"

The 58-year-old director previously revealed he had turned down the chance to direct "Star Wars, Episode VII - The Force Awakens" because he was "busy enough," with J.J. Abrams going on to helm the 2015 movie.

Speaking in 2013, Guillermo told IndieWire, "We got one phone call to my agent saying, 'Is Guillermo interested?' And basically I have so much stuff already of my own, and I'm pursuing stuff that I'm generating already…It was just a phone call, it didn't go past that, it was very nice to be asked, but believe it or not, I'm busy enough."

