 

Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused

Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused
Facebook
Celebrity

Social media users run with speculation that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer is expecting her first child with the Atlanta rapper following her appearance at London Fashion Week.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Future going to be a father again in the near future? Rumor has it that the "F**k Up Some Commas" hitmaker, who has fathered at least seven children from different baby mamas, has gotten Tems pregnant.

The words spread online following Tems' appearance at Burberry's Spring/ Summer 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week. At the event, she sported what is presumed to be a baby bump under a black tank top, a purple coat and black leather pants. The Nigerian singer/songwriter completed her look with a purple bag and matching shoes, but it wasn't her fashion that gained people's attention the most.

According to several social media users, the 28-year-old singer could be pregnant with Future's baby. The rumors claimed that Tems had a fling with Future, who sampled her vocals from her song "Higher" on his single "Wait for U" earlier this year.

  Editors' Pick

Neither Tems nor Future has addressed the hook-up and pregnancy rumors, while fans have been left scratching their heads with the news. "Why am I seeing Tems is pregnant by Future all over social media??" one person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"HOLD ON ONE SECOND!!! Who said Tems was pregnant by Future?" another person asked. Similarly, a third person questioned, "Where the hell did this Tems and Future rumor come from?!?!"

Refusing to believe the rumors, a fourth person wrote, "Lemme do my research alone cause ain't no way y'all are believing that Tems is having baby with future." Another added, "Everybody saying Tems is pregnant by Future… lawd Jesus."

Tems rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid's 2020 single "Essence", which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination. That same year, she was featured on the song "Fountains" by Drake.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emily Simpson Defended by Fans Against Backlash Over Weight Loss From Ozempic

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Related Posts
Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Future Slammed Over Apparent Diss at Russell Wilson on Quavo's New Song 'Turn Yo Clic Up'

Future Slammed Over Apparent Diss at Russell Wilson on Quavo's New Song 'Turn Yo Clic Up'

Future Apologetic as He Scraps Final Two Dates of His Tour

Future Apologetic as He Scraps Final Two Dates of His Tour

Future Disses Ex Ciara and Makes Disrespectful Remarks About Michelle Obama on New Song

Future Disses Ex Ciara and Makes Disrespectful Remarks About Michelle Obama on New Song

Latest News
Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair
  • Sep 24, 2023

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance
  • Sep 24, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox
  • Sep 24, 2023

Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

Michael Caine Hates Wokeness: 'It's Dull, Not Being Able to Speak Your Mind'
  • Sep 24, 2023

Michael Caine Hates Wokeness: 'It's Dull, Not Being Able to Speak Your Mind'

'John Wick' Spin-Off Series Won't Be a 'Copy' of the Original Movie Franchise
  • Sep 24, 2023

'John Wick' Spin-Off Series Won't Be a 'Copy' of the Original Movie Franchise

Gisele Bundchen Wanted to Jump Off Her Ninth Storey Apartment Building During Panic Attack
  • Sep 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Wanted to Jump Off Her Ninth Storey Apartment Building During Panic Attack

Most Read
Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
Celebrity

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Heartwarming Interaction With Daughter Vivienne at Airport

Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Heartwarming Interaction With Daughter Vivienne at Airport