Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused

Social media users run with speculation that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer is expecting her first child with the Atlanta rapper following her appearance at London Fashion Week.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Future going to be a father again in the near future? Rumor has it that the "F**k Up Some Commas" hitmaker, who has fathered at least seven children from different baby mamas, has gotten Tems pregnant.

The words spread online following Tems' appearance at Burberry's Spring/ Summer 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week. At the event, she sported what is presumed to be a baby bump under a black tank top, a purple coat and black leather pants. The Nigerian singer/songwriter completed her look with a purple bag and matching shoes, but it wasn't her fashion that gained people's attention the most.

According to several social media users, the 28-year-old singer could be pregnant with Future's baby. The rumors claimed that Tems had a fling with Future, who sampled her vocals from her song "Higher" on his single "Wait for U" earlier this year.

Neither Tems nor Future has addressed the hook-up and pregnancy rumors, while fans have been left scratching their heads with the news. "Why am I seeing Tems is pregnant by Future all over social media??" one person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"HOLD ON ONE SECOND!!! Who said Tems was pregnant by Future?" another person asked. Similarly, a third person questioned, "Where the hell did this Tems and Future rumor come from?!?!"

Refusing to believe the rumors, a fourth person wrote, "Lemme do my research alone cause ain't no way y'all are believing that Tems is having baby with future." Another added, "Everybody saying Tems is pregnant by Future… lawd Jesus."

Tems rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid's 2020 single "Essence", which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination. That same year, she was featured on the song "Fountains" by Drake.

