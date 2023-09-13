 

Rihanna Makes 'Selfish' Additions to Her New Fenty x Puma Collection

Instagram
The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker has brought back her collaboration with Puma and added kiddie sizes to her new collection so that her little sons, RZA and Riot, could wear them.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna announces kids sizes for her new line of Puma shoes so she could dress her sons in them. The pop star-turned-fashion designer has brought back her Fenty x Puma collaboration with the sports brand by adding a new trainer which has reinvented the brand's Avanti sneaker - an update on the 2001 design which was based on the original King boots worn by late soccer legend Pele - and Rihanna wanted to make sure they were available for children as well as adults.

"This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, 'cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design," the singer - who is mum to two sons Riot and RZA - with partner ASAP Rocky told Vogue.

The trainers are made in "buttery-soft" vintage leather and come in black and white or silver. Rihanna added of the design, "Digging into Puma's archives is always incredible. There is so much history and legacy here, and I wanted to honour that by paying tribute to the Avanti. [The King is] the shoe Pele played in and made very famous, and I know people are looking forward to their return."

Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer at Puma, said of the collaboration, "It's been such an exciting start to our partnership. We spent time together opening up the Puma archive and identifying the right product that spoke to Rihanna. The Avanti is a Puma classic with a unique and iconic point of view on terrace. I'm very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together."

