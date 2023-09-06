 

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Beyonce gets help from the 'Endless Love' singer as she celebrates her 42nd birthday with fans at her recent 'Renaissance' tour stop at the SoFi Stadium.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Diana Ross got the crowd to sing Beyonce Knowles a "Happy Birthday" at her Inglewood concert on Monday night, September 4. The "Cuff It" hitmaker marked her 42nd birthday in style at her "Renaissance Tour" stop at the SoFi Stadium, where the 79-year-old Motown legend serenaded her with "Happy Birthday to You."

Beyonce then thanked Diana after excitedly hopping around for "opening the doors for me." "Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. I would not be me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me," she said.

Diana replied, "You sang Happy Birthday for me, so I wanted to sing it for you." Beyonce then said, "Give it up for The Queen."

Back in 2019, Beyonce sang "Happy Birthday" to Diana on her 75th birthday in Los Angeles. Beyonce's star-studded crowd included Katy Perry and Kate Hudson. Royalty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex also attended earlier this week.

Beyonce also gave a shoutout to her former Destiny's Child bandmates at Monday's show. She gushed, "I'm thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams (II), LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson."

Meanwhile, Beyonce covered the $100,000 cost of keeping local trains running after weather delayed her concert by two hours last month. The "Formation" singer took her "Renaissance World Tour" to FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, but fans who had arrived early for the show were greeted with a shelter-in-place warning at around 6.30 P.M., meaning the megastar was unable to take to the stage until the storm cleared.

An announcement shared on the venue's official X account read, "Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience."

But at around 8.25 P.M., the 50,000 concertgoers were given the "all clear" and told to return to their seats, and it was announced Metro service hours would be extended to help those who had used public transport to get to the delayed show get home safely.

According to ABC7, Beyonce and the tour took on the huge cost of running more trains, keeping all 98 stations open for fans to exit as well as other operational expenses.

