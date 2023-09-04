 

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

The man who was briefly married to Britney in 2004 has been barred from a gym as he is facing police investigation for allegedly stalking a female member at the establishment.

AceShowbiz - Jason Alexander is said to have been thrown out of a gym for stalking a woman. The 41-year-old Lousiana native - who was married to pop superstar Britney Spears for a total of 55 hours in 2004 - was a member at Life Time gym in Franklin, Tennessee, but the manager of the facility has now alleged to TMZ that he had to be "kicked out" after he was arrested for stalking another member.

Jason reportedly had had his "membership revoked after police opened their investigation" over the alleged stalking claims and that the incident had seen him "follow the unnamed woman out into the parking lot" at the gym, where she is said to have "told him to leave her alone" before he repeatedly called her and sent her text messages.

TMZ then claimed that Jason "showed up at her house, driving by a couple of times the day after the alleged parking lot confrontation" and that he had "also approached her at the gym pool when she was with her kid" but is now forbidden from contacting the woman in question or posting about her on social media.

Following her brief marriage to childhood friend Jason, Britney went on to marry backing dancer Kevin Federline and has sons Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with him but they divorced in 2007.

The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker recently split from her third husband Sam Asghari - who filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences - towards the end of July but when they tied the knot in June 2022, Jason interrupted the ceremony claiming that he had been personally invited.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, he said, "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife … I'm here to crash the wedding."

Following the incident, Britney and her then-husband were granted a restraining order against Jason - which prevents him from coming within 100 yards of the couple - and Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengard thanked local authorities for their work.

